Robbery suspect injured in encounter; held with pistol

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested an individual for violently attacking the Delhi Police team and a series of robberies.

The accused has been identified as Khemchand alias Sameer (33) resident of Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused originally from Jharkhand, opened fire on the police when they attempted to arrest him, leading to a retaliatory response that

left him wounded.

The joint operation was conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Squad East and Special Staff East District teams.

The incident traces back to the early hours of July 18, when two police personnel, ASI Md. Qasim and CT Krishanpal, on routine patrol near Anand Vihar, spotted three men riding a stolen TVS Apache motorcycle against traffic.

Upon being stopped, the suspects violently attacked the officers with batons, causing severe injuries and stealing the ASI’s mobile phone, wallet, and official documents.

The suspects fled after abandoning the motorcycle and a baton. The injured officers were taken to LBS Hospital, Khichripur, for treatment, and a case was registered under an FIR at the PIA Police Station.

Following an intensive investigation involving CCTV footage, ANPR data, and technical surveillance, police identified Khem Chand as a prime suspect who was planning another major crime.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Paper Market on July 21 to apprehend him. When cornered, Chand tried to impersonate a police officer and flee but opened fire on the police team instead.

Khem Chand, a repeat offender with 15 cases, was injured in a police encounter. A loaded pistol and stolen bike were recovered. Police say his crimes funded drug

addiction and evasion.