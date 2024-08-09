Robbery leads to arrest of trainee SI, DCP’s dismissal

Greater Noida: A trainee sub-inspector has been arrested while two other persons have been booked for allegedly robbing a cab driver and passengers in Greater Noida West area, said police officials on Thursday.



As per police, the cabbie, Rakesh Tomar, was going to drop off a female passenger from Panchsheel Vihar to Gaur City area in Bisrakh. Upon reaching the destination at approximately 1 am, Tomar and his passenger were accosted by a group of five individuals, one of whom was wearing a police uniform.

“The assailants allegedly coerced Tomar and the passenger out of the vehicle and into their own car, subsequently transporting them to a secluded location. There, the victims were subjected to assault, and a sum of Rs 7,000 was purportedly stolen from them. The perpetrators then returned a meager Rs 500 to the victims, ostensibly for expenses, before sending them on their way,” a senior police officer informed.

The officer further said that upon examining the CCTV footage it was found that the individual in police uniform was, in fact, a sub-inspector stationed at Gaur City I. When the cab driver approached the police post in-charge to report the incident, he was allegedly pressured to withdraw the sub-inspector’s name from the complaint. Undeterred, Tomar escalated his grievance directly to the police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar Laxmi Singh three days later. The commissioner’s swift intervention resulted in the prompt dismissal of the trainee sub-inspector and the removal of DCP Central Noida, Suniti, from her post.

Furthermore, the SHO of Bisrakh, the chowki in-charge of Gaur City I and a sub-inspector named Mohit have all been suspended. It has also come to light that the female passenger accompanying Tomar was also a victim of the alleged assault perpetrated by the accused individuals