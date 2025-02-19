Robbers flee with ₹97L at gunpoint in Brijpuri

NEW DELHI: Two unidentified men on a scooter allegedly robbed a businessman of Rs 97 lakh at gunpoint in Brijpuri of Delhi’s northeast, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the victim, Anees Ansari (45), a copper scrap trader from Karawal Nagar, was returning to his office in Mustafabad after collecting cash from Old

Delhi, he said.

The robbers held Ansari at gunpoint, stole his cash bag, and fled. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects.