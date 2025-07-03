Robber with over 18 criminal cases held after gunfight: Cops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested an individual for a series of robberies in southeast Delhi after a brief exchange of gunfire with the Delhi Police.

The accused has been identified as Lalit alias Nepali alias Sanjay (32), a resident of Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi. According to the police, the operation was led by ACP Lajpat Nagar, Mihir Sakaria. The accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was apprehended at the scene.

The accused Lalit had a long criminal history with over 18 previous cases, including armed robbery, snatching, and illegal arms possession.

He had been declared a Proclaimed Offender in two robbery cases by Hazrat Nizamuddin police and was previously sentenced to 14 years in prison for a robbery case under the Saket Police Station.

The police recovered a .32 bore semi-automatic pistol with four live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from his possession. The motorcycle was reported stolen from Noida Sector-24. According to officials, Lalit opened fire on the police when he was intercepted near the Waste to Wonder Park.

ACP Sakaria narrowly escaped injury as his bulletproof vest absorbed a bullet during the exchange. Acting on specific intelligence, police fired in retaliation, injuring the accused. A case was registered, and further interrogation is ongoing to trace his

network and hideouts.