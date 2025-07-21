Robber breaks into jewellery shop by cutting hole in roof

NEW DELHI: A man who burgled a jewellery shop in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area by cutting a hole in the roof has been arrested, police said on Sunday. Shop owner Karan Verma reported the theft on July 13, stating that several gold and silver items were missing. The accused, Yogesh Kumar (24), a resident of Gokalpur village, was arrested following a tip-off. Police recovered around 20 grams of gold, 1.65 kilograms of silver, a tablet.