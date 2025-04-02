Roads will be free of potholes before monsoon, says CM

New Delhi: In a determined push for better road infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured that Delhi’s roads will be free of potholes before the monsoon arrives. She emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring smooth and safe commuting for residents by directing officials to expedite ongoing road repair projects.

The assurance came after CM Gupta conducted a late-night inspection on Sunday of the roadwork along the Outer Ring Road, specifically the 4 km stretch between Madhuban Chowk and Mukarba Chowk. During her visit, she instructed officials to maintain high-quality standards in construction and avoid any lapses in execution.

“Our government is fully committed to strengthening and improving Delhi’s roads. Every possible effort is being made to ensure timely completion of road repairs so that commuters face no inconvenience, particularly during the monsoon,” a government statement said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) Northern Zone is overseeing the project, which focuses on reinforcing both sides of the Outer Ring Road along the elevated corridor. The roadwork employs advanced construction techniques such as cold milling and hot recycling to enhance durability and longevity.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the project, undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 12.85 crore, incorporates a two-layer reinforcement process. The first layer comprises dense bitumen macadam (DBM), while the second layer consists of dense bitumen concrete (DBC). These materials are known for their strength and resilience, ensuring a smoother and longer-lasting road surface.

To maintain proper leveling and remove worn-out surfaces, existing road layers are being stripped away using cold milling technology. The government has also prioritized safety enhancements as part of the project, with features such as thermoplastic road markings, glow studs, and median markers being installed to improve visibility for night-time commuters.

Additionally, a 50 mm thick stone matrix asphalt (SMA) layer is being applied in sections near the elevated flyover, further strengthening the road surface against heavy traffic and adverse weather conditions.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Delhi government to improve road infrastructure across the city. CM Gupta’s proactive stance comes at a crucial time as monsoon-related potholes and road damage have long been a concern for Delhiites. The administration’s focus remains on high-quality execution, ensuring that newly constructed roads withstand seasonal wear and tear.