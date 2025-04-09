Roads, waterlogging in Khajuri Chowk to be fixed: Min Mishra

New Delhi: Minister of Art, Culture, and Tourism Kapil Mishra, accompanied by Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, conducted an on-site inspection of East Delhi’s Khajuri Chowk area on Tuesday.

The visit, also joined by Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar, focused on resolving long-standing issues such as waterlogging, encroachments, and traffic congestion.

Directives were issued to officials to ensure smoother traffic flow and beautify the surroundings. Mishra emphasised the urgency of addressing problems near the Khajuri Police Station and Sabhapur, where residents have repeatedly raised concerns over severe waterlogging during rains.

“The government is taking people’s issues seriously. Large-scale efforts are underway to fix traffic jams, waterlogging, and poor roads,” Mishra said. He added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to prepare a detailed report on key road conditions and accelerate development works across the capital.

This marks Mishra’s second visit to the area in recent weeks. His earlier visit in February highlighted similar issues, and he reiterated the administration’s resolve to ensure timely relief.

“Basic issues like sewerage and water supply must be resolved immediately. The government’s priority is to make Delhi clean, beautiful, and developed,” he said.

Officials have now been tasked with repairing damaged roads, ensuring proper drainage, and eliminating bottlenecks that hamper daily commuting for thousands of residents.

As part of the government’s larger push toward infrastructure improvement and urban rejuvenation, the Khajuri Chowk initiative is expected to set the tone for similar efforts in other neglected pockets of the city.

Mishra also said he plans to personally visit more such areas to assess local problems and ensure swift action on the ground.