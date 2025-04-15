Road upgrades in the pipeline as city moves to cut commute times

New Delhi: In a major infrastructure push aimed at addressing the capital’s worsening traffic congestion, the Delhi government is preparing to roll out a fresh set of flyovers and underpasses across key city junctions. The proposed projects, spearheaded by the Public Works Department (PWD), are currently awaiting clearance from the Expenditure and Finance Committee (EFC), which is expected to review the plans on Tuesday.

Among the most prominent proposals is a new flyover corridor connecting Adchini to Lado Sarai. The project, envisioned to relieve the high-density Aurobindo Marg, includes a 3-kilometre elevated road with six lanes, stretching from Mother’s International School to the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The corridor will also integrate underpasses to facilitate uninterrupted traffic movement and reduce choke points. In South Delhi, plans are underway to double the capacity of the Savitri flyover, which currently supports one-way traffic along the Outer Ring Road. The expansion is aimed at easing pressure on surrounding areas such as Chittaranjan Park, Nehru Place, and Greater Kailash, where traffic bottlenecks are a daily occurrence.

The city is also focusing on two of its busiest intersections, Peeragarhi Chowk in West Delhi and Andheria Mor in South Delhi, by proposing the construction of new underpasses. Peeragarhi, a major node for both intra-city and commercial transport, regularly experiences heavy congestion due to its strategic location connecting North and West Delhi. The planned underpass is expected to significantly reduce vehicular delays and improve traffic flow.

Andheria Mor, a crucial junction feeding traffic to the airport, Gurugram, and historical landmarks like Qutub Minar, has long struggled with chronic gridlocks. While periodic anti-encroachment drives have offered temporary relief, the proposed underpass aims to deliver a long-term structural solution.

Another key proposal includes a six-lane, 680-metre flyover at the Metcalf House T-junction near Chandgi Ram Akhada in North Delhi. This flyover is expected to streamline movement along the Ring Road corridor, particularly benefiting commuters in Civil Lines and surrounding areas.

Once the EFC clears these proposals, the next steps include preparing detailed project reports, followed by Cabinet approval and tendering. With these developments, the Delhi government aims to reduce travel time, cut fuel consumption, and provide a lasting solution to the capital’s

chronic traffic snarls.