Road crash in UP leaves five of Delhi family dead

Bulandshahr (UP): Five members of a family returning to Delhi from a wedding in Budaun died while one was injured following a road crash in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, police said. The car hit a culvert on the road, overturned and caught fire which the police said happened because the driver was drowsy. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said the incident took place around 5.30 am near Janipur village.

He said the police were alerted that a car had crashed and caught fire. Immediately local police and fire brigade rushed to the site and started rescue-relief works. "One injured person, identified as Gulnaz (28), was pulled out and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) while five other people on board the car were dead," Singh said. The police identified those killed as Zubair (28), Tanveez (26), Momina (24), Zainul (2) and Zeba alias Nida (23). "Initial probe revealed that all six people had gone to Budaun district for a wedding and were returning from there to Malviya Nagar in Delhi. The driver of the car was drowsy in the morning hours and the vehicle went out of control, hit a culvert and overturned. Eventually it caught fire," the Additional SP said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway, Singh added.