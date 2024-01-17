Road crash in city leaves one dead

New Delhi: Two cars collided head-on near Salim Garh road in north Delhi early Tuesday, leaving a 40-year-old man dead and four others injured, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Malhotra, a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

An initial probe has found that an overspeeding car first hit a divider and then rammed into another car coming from the opposite direction at 1:30 am, a senior police officer said.

One of the injured is in a serious condition.

As the injured are hospitalised, we are still trying to collect more information about the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

“So far we have learnt that a Swift car was at a very high speed when the driver lost control over the wheels and first hit a divider and rammed with another car coming from the opposite direction, “We have started further investigation into the matter. We are in the process of registering an FIR,” he said.