Road collapses in Noida Sector 100

Noida: Heavy rainfall in Noida on Monday morning caused a service road to collapse in Sector 100 alerting local authorities to temporarily barricade the road to prevent vehicular access to the damaged section. As per a local, the sinkhole measures approximately 12 feet in width and extends 15 feet downwards. The damaged road has created significant difficulties for students and regular travellers, particularly those accompanied by children. Local community members have voiced their apprehensions regarding road conditions and safety, especially during the rainy season.

Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M. explained, “Our preparation for the monsoon is based on last year’s experiences. We identified all areas that faced water logging issues. Over the past year, we pinpointed the problems, where culverts needed to be constructed and where drains and culverts were blocked. All such blockages have now been cleared. These were mostly in Sectors 63, 64 and 62, which are slightly low-lying areas. We’ve addressed these over the past year,” the CEO said.

The Noida Authority is expected to carry out an investigation and begin repair work soon. For now, the affected road section remains closed to ensure public safety, officials said. The rainfall has created numerous challenges across Noida, including traffic congestion and waterlogged streets, while raising concerns about mosquito proliferation in standing water. A local resident expressed frustration about navigating waterlogged roads without any immediate solutions. “Water remains stagnant here continuously; it’s a problem for everyone, including the company staff. It’s the same situation every year,” he said.

A few days ago, a major road collapse near Meghdootam Park in Sector 50 created a five-metre-wide cavity, raising safety concerns among residents. Locals blamed poor maintenance, while Noida Authority cited leakage from a rusted, ageing pipe.