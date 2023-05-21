Road caves in at Metro excavation site in south Delhi

New Delhi: A portion of a road caved in Saturday morning near a metro construction site in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area, police said. The stretch of road is undergoing deep excavation work for the metro, DCP (south) Chandan Choudhary said, adding, no one was reported hurt in the incident.

Delhi Metro said the cave-in happened at its site Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor site.

“A portion of an internal road moving towards Maidangarhi from IGNOU has collapsed during the excavation work being done as part of the construction work of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4.

“There hasn’t been any injury to any worker or damage to any property nearby,” DMRC said in a statement.