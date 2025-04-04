Road between LG Chowk & Sharda University approved

Greater Noida: Residents of Greater Noida are expected to receive substantial relief as the major hindrance in the construction of the road from LG Chowk to Sharda University, which was pending for nearly 15 years, has been cleared, said officials on Thursday.

The achievement was made after T-Series management has consented to allocate land for the road. Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) Srilakshmi VS confirmed receiving principled and administrative approval from the CEO. “Both principle and administrative permissions have been granted for this approximately one-and-a-half-kilometre road. The tender for construction of this Rs 31 crore project shall be issued shortly” the ACEO said. “The project encompasses three-lane roads between LG Chowk and Sharda University, totalling six lanes, with service roads and central verge on both sides. The existing road will undergo resurfacing, with service road drainage and main drain construction included,” the ACEO added.

“This development will enhance connectivity between Knowledge Park 1, 2 and 3 from LG Chowk towards Sharda University. Additionally, with the ongoing bridge construction over Hindon and its subsequent opening, vehicular movement between Noida’s Sector-143 and LG Chowk will increase, highlighting this road’s significance whilst reducing traffic congestion at Pari Chowk,” ACEO Srilakshmi VS said. The construction, once commenced, is expected to require six months for completion. This development will facilitate smoother transit between Knowledge Park 1, 2and 3 and Noida from LG Chowk towards Sharda University, the officer added.

The road construction from LG Chowk to Sharda University has remained stalled for nearly 15 years on land belonging to T-Series Company. Despite numerous attempts at negotiation with company management and subsequent court proceedings, the company remained unwilling to relinquish land

for road construction.

The existing single-side construction necessitates vehicles traversing from LG Chowk to Sharda University through this route, increasing accident risks. “Upon assuming charge, CEO NG Ravi Kumar prioritised completing these pending roads. The CEO initiated discussions with T-Series Company management. Recently, the company management, acknowledging vehicular movement challenges, agreed to provide land for road construction,” a senior officer added.