Road accident kills 3, including 2 minors, on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

GHAZIABAD: On Saturday, police reported a tragic road accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including two minors.



The incident occurred when a group of eleven students from Amroha district were en route to Jamia

Millia Islamia University to appear for a class 6 entrance exam. Their vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the expressway and was subsequently struck from behind by another truck.

Among the deceased were the car’s driver, Anas (24), and two students, Unesh (12) and Azam (13), as confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ziauddin Ahmed.

The drivers of the two trucks involved fled the scene, while the injured students are currently undergoing treatment. Authorities have initiated post-mortem procedures for the deceased individuals. PTI