Road Accident Database launched to identify mishap-prone zones

kolkata: The state government has launched an Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) to bring all administrative formalities of accident incidents under one system. The training for the same started in January.



According to a senior Transport department official, IRAD will become functional by the end of March. “Earlier, after an accident, separate reports used to be filed by different departments like health, public vehicles department and police. With the introduction of this system, all will submit a report to the same platform. Thus making the process quick,” the transport official explained.

The by-product of this system would be to identify accident prone areas, the official added. After all the information is collected, Madras IIT will be given the responsibility to analyse the problem with the identified areas and come up with a solution. This will help in the reduction of accidents.

This kind of database has already been created in Chandigarh, this time the database will be created for Bengal. The Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways has already given guidelines to every state to reduce accidents.

The state government’s Safe Drive Safe Life has already redacted the accident rates to some extent. However, people are still falling victim to accidents due to reckless speeding by cars and tussling between two buses. This database will ensure that the accidents are not only investigated but proper actions will be taken to understand the pattern of accidents and thus a solution can be provided.

The database will provide this information to different departments and each can investigate the problems that may have taken place under their jurisdiction.

The Commissioner of Police, Kolkata and the District Magistrate of each district will act as the nodal officers of the scheme. Each office will have 11 separate rooms to provide information.