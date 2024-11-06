RML Hospital: L-G unveils elephant family sculpture

NEW DELHI: With the unveiling of a stunning elephant family sculpture by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, at the RML Hospital Roundabout, New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) efforts to enhance public spaces, features a beautifully crafted sculpture surrounded by landscaped pathways and fountains.

The event saw the attendance of notable figures, including Bansuri Swaraj, member of Parliament for New Delhi, and NDMC chairman Ashwani Kumar.

During his address, Saxena praised the NDMC for its ongoing commitment to beautifying the city. He highlighted that the council has strategically installed 35 sculptures at various key locations, contributing to the visual appeal of the capital.

“Hundreds of sculptures and artefacts have been added across the city over the past two and a half years, with the elephant family being a remarkable addition,” he stated. This sculpture is designed to not only beautify the area but also to promote a clean and green environment.

The RML roundabout, which spans 58 meters in diameter, has undergone a comprehensive redevelopment, featuring low toe walls that serve as seating and walkways.

At its centre stands the impressive white stone sculpture of the elephant family, consisting of two adult and three baby elephants, encircled by an octagonal water body equipped with 48 fountain nozzles and illuminated by 80 RGB LED lights.

Saxena emphasised the dual purpose of the project: enhancing aesthetics and improving air quality. The strategically placed fountains will help reduce dust and lower surrounding temperatures, creating a serene retreat amid the bustling city.