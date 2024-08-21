RML Hosp RDA clarifies strike call-off as miscommunication

NEW DELHI: The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi has clarified that their recent statement about calling off the strike was the result of a miscommunication. The association has since emphasized its solidarity with other Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) across the country and pledged to make future decisions based on a consensus from all RDAs.



In an official statement, the RDA RML expressed regret for any confusion caused by their earlier announcement and affirmed that their stance would align with the collective decision of all RDAs.

“We apologize for the miscommunication and want to rectify that we stand united with our colleagues and other RDAs. Our decisions will be made only after reaching a consensus among all RDAs,” the statement read.

The clarification follows a period of intense negotiations and protests by resident doctors nationwide in response to a grave incident in Kolkata, involving a rape and murder case that drew national outrage.

The Supreme Court of India had intervened, taking suo moto cognizance of the case and subsequently forming a National Task Force (NTF) to address security concerns for medical professionals.

Earlier this week, the resident doctors and medical staff at RML Hospital had initially decided to call off their strike after the Supreme Court’s intervention.

The Court had criticised the West Bengal government and the Kolkata police for their handling of the case, including delays in filing an FIR and the delayed return of the victim’s body to her family. The Supreme Court’s actions included overseeing the formation of the NTF to improve security measures for medical professionals nationwide.

RML doctors, after a meeting with the Ministry of Health and the MS Office, were promised enhanced hospital security, with permissions secured and a 45-day implementation timeline.

The Ministry also committed to improving security across all central government hospitals and advising state governments. Although the strike was called off, the doctors will continue their protest in solidarity with Kolkata colleagues, without disrupting services.

In a letter to the Medical Superintendent, they requested no penalties for strike participation and pledged to submit security suggestions per NMC guidelines. The letter also expressed gratitude to supporters and apologized to patients for any inconvenience.

Students from various Delhi University groups joined the growing outcry for justice, staging a protest on campus with slogans like “India should unite for women safety,” “reclaim the streets,” and “smash patriarchy.”

Led by AISA and KYS, they marched outside the Arts Faculty, echoing calls for action.