RLDA invites bids for residential development plot at Sewa Nagar and Lodhi Colony in Delhi

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) announced on Wednesday of inviting bids for a residential development plot at Delhi’s Sewa Nagar and Lodhi Colony. The total land area is 43,345.82 square meters, divided into three parts- Part-A and Part-B in Sewa Nagar, and Lodhi Colony.

Out of the total land area, 16,058.40 square meters will be leased for residential development for 99 years. The remaining approximate area of 27,282.42 square meters in Sewa Nagar Part-B will be utilized for the redevelopment of the existing Railway colony. Part A (Sewa Nagar) and Lodhi Colony will be offered to the developer for commercial development. The reserve price for the site is Rs 355 crore.

The Sewa Nagar colony site is a rectangular and plain piece of land divided into parts by an access road called Sewa Nagar Part A and B. It has a length of approximately 1290 meters and a width varying from 25.00 to 26.50 meters. The Lodhi Colony site is located at Najaf Khan Road with a length of 400 meters and a width varying between 25.00 to 26.50 meters. Both Sewa Nagar and Lodhi Colony are located in proximity to prime areas such as Lodhi Colony, Chanakyapuri Diplomatic Enclave, and Golf Links.

Vice-Chairman of RLDA, Ved Parkash Dudeja said that prime areas like Lodhi Colony, Chanakyapuri Diplomatic Enclave, and Golf Links are highly sought-after locations in the city. These areas are prestigious and represent the cultural and economic vitality of Delhi. They are well-established, maintained, and self-sustained with a high level of security and scenery. Additionally, they offer great connectivity to different parts of the city and are close to high commissions, embassies, educational institutions, hospitals, markets, and recreational facilities.

“Sewa Nagar and Lodhi Colony provide exceptional living experiences in New Delhi. Sewa Nagar is known for its tranquil ambience and strategic location, offering convenient access to amenities and reliable transportation options. It is situated near South Extension and AIIMS, making it an ideal choice for those seeking seamless connectivity within the city. Residents also benefit from the proximity to renowned educational institutions, hospitals, bustling markets, and recreational facilities, ensuring a comfortable and enriching lifestyle,” Dudeja added.

Whereas Lodhi Colony is located in the heart of the national capital and is a vibrant residential and cultural hub that combines history, art, and contemporary living, he mentioned.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has been actively working on the development of railway land. It operates as a statutory authority under the rail ministry. During the current financial year, RLDA has leased out various sites located at Waltax Road in Chennai, Ajmer in Rajasthan, Bijwasan in Delhi, Kharagpur, and Solapur in Maharashtra. The cumulative lease premium generated from these sites amounts to Rs 1,622 crore, including railway assets valued at approximately Rs 7.54 crore, which will be developed in Kharagpur Railway Colony. RLDA also focuses on colony redevelopment, station redevelopment, and multi-functional complexes.