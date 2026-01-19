RK Puram to get ₹100 crore facelift as CM launches proj

New Delhi: RK Puram is set for a major transformation as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated development works worth nearly Rs 100 crore in the Assembly constituency, signalling what she described as a new phase of comprehensive and inclusive development in the national capital.

Inaugurating the projects, the Chief Minister said, “When Surya Narayan changes direction, it marks the beginning of auspicious new initiatives. Taking advantage of this auspicious moment, development works worth Rs 100 crore have been launched today in the RK Puram area.” The projects include construction and repair of roads, renovation of old and dilapidated chaupals, upgradation of community centres, beautification of parks, installation of open gym equipment, and construction of boundary walls at required locations.

Asserting the government’s commitment to uninterrupted development, Gupta said, “For the first time in Delhi, under the leadership and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all public representatives have been assured that there will be no shortage of funds for development works.” She added that earlier, limited funds with MPs and MLAs led to years of stalled local projects.

The Chief Minister said that areas such as RK Puram, which have a significant population living in jhuggi clusters, were neglected by previous governments. “Our government is not here to remove jhuggis, but to ensure a dignified life for their residents,” she said, adding that permanent housing, toilets, bathing facilities, roads, drains, parks and play areas for children would be ensured.

Highlighting budgetary support, she said that soon after assuming office, the government released nearly Rs 700 crore to ensure development works worth Rs 10 crore in each Assembly constituency. “Our objective is to provide modern facilities equally to the poor, the middle class and the affluent,” she said.

Listing achievements of the past 11 months, the Chief Minister said, “Pension schemes that were shut for years have been restarted, new ration cards are being issued, electricity connections are being provided to properties left out earlier, the Yamuna cleaning campaign has begun, garbage mountains are being removed, and pollution is being tackled through electric buses.”

Reaffirming her vision, she said the government is committed to making Delhi “clean, green, modern and all-round developed,” adding that “although we have completed only 11 months, the coming years will witness a completely transformed Delhi.”

Thanking residents, she said, “This new beginning of development has been possible only due to the blessings of the people, and we are firmly resolved to fulfil every promise.” The event was attended by MP Bansuri Swaraj, RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma, Municipal Councillor Dharamveer Singh, and other dignitaries.