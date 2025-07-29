RK Puram: Driver nabbed for hitting NSG personnel during morning walk

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly ramming his car into a National Security Guard (NSG) personnel in Delhi’s R K Puram area after he dozed off behind the wheels, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The incident took place in the early hours of July 9, when the victim was out on a morning walk, he added.

The accused, Pawan Kumar Chauhan, was returning from Haridwar with his family and had dozed off while driving near RTR Marg due to exhaustion, leading to the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

In panic, despite his family urging him to stop, Kumar fled the scene, dropped his children at Rajokari and went into hiding in Noida to evade arrest, he added.

“Around 6 am on July 9, a PCR call was received at the R K Puram police station, reporting that a man was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the service road near RTR Marg in Sector 8. The injured was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) registered,” the DCP said.

He added that the victim was identified as Narender Singh, an NSG personnel.

Footage collected from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed across Outer Ring Road, Delhi and Noida was scanned, helping police to zero in on a suspected vehicle registered in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. On questioning the owner, police learnt that the car was given to one Pawan Kumar Chauhan, a driver by profession and a resident of Rajokari. However, Chauhan’s phone was found switched off, the DCP said, adding that its last active location was near Noida.

“Further technical surveillance and CCTV monitoring placed the vehicle in Noida’s Sector 67, but it soon disappeared,” Goel said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused from his Rajokari residence on 24 July and recovered the vehicle used in the offence. He had been working as a driver for five years, officials said.