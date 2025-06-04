Rising dues: Govt plans up to 90% water bill waiver

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing to launch a major water bill relief scheme that could reduce outstanding domestic bills by up to 90 per cent, Cabinet minister Parvesh Verma announced this week. The proposed waiver comes amid mounting arrears that have long plagued the city’s water utility.

Speaking at a press briefing marking the BJP-led administration’s first 100 days in office in the Union Territory, Verma said a comprehensive bill waiver programme was in the works, though details on eligibility and implementation are yet to be revealed.

According to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) data, over 1.17 million consumers collectively owe Rs 5,737 crore in water bills, a figure reported last June under the previous AAP government. Officials say the total outstanding has continued to grow, with over 4,22,000 connections registering non-payment in the past year alone.

The minister acknowledged the scale of the crisis, noting that an overhaul of the existing billing system is underway. “We are developing new software and addressing technical glitches to streamline the billing process,” Verma said.

This isn’t the first attempt at resolving Delhi’s water dues. A one-time settlement scheme announced by the former government never saw the light of day due to administrative hurdles. While the AAP campaigned on similar promises ahead of the upcoming 2025 elections, Verma’s statement signals a renewed push to tackle the issue head-on.

To improve citywide water management, the DJB is also introducing a unified helpline system, “One City, One Control Room, One Number”, for faster response to water complaints. Verma added that water distribution would soon be based on constituency-wise population data and that steps are being taken to curb illegal water tapping.

The minister also unveiled future infrastructure plans, including a sewer master plan to be floated through global tenders and sewer connectivity to all 1,800 unauthorised colonies by 2027.

Efforts to mitigate monsoon waterlogging have also begun, with over a third of PWD drains desilted and 1.5 million metric tonnes of silt cleared from major flood channels, he said.