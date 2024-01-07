Rise in Delhi’s per capita income: CM lauds efforts of Delhiites, govt

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised the diligent efforts of two crore Delhiites and the city government as he announced a substantial increase in Delhi’s per capita income.

According to the Statistical Handbook-2023 released by the Department of Economics and Statistics, Delhi’s per capita income surged from Rs 3,89,529 to Rs 4,44,768 in the current financial year, marking a remarkable 158 per cent increase above the national average.

“This is a huge increase in per capita income in any state in any single year. It has been achieved by the hard work of 2 crore Delhiites and Delhi government working together day and night. Many innovative and forward-looking steps have been taken in the last nine years. But much more needs to be done. Miles to go before I sleep!” remarked Chief Minister Kejriwal.

As highlighted in the Statistical Handbook that came out on Saturday, despite various challenges, the Delhi government set new benchmarks in public services in 2023. Key achievements include the significant increase in daily commuters using DTC and DIMTS buses, with over 41 lakh people relying on public transportation.

The city boasts more than 7,200 CNG or electric buses, leading the electric vehicle revolution in India, with 1,300 electric buses in operation.

In the electricity sector, despite a rising demand of 859 million units, the government provided uninterrupted power supply. Notably, over 3.41 crore electricity bills were generated, indicating robust consumption.

The water sector witnessed an addition of over 1 lakh new consumers. Kejriwal’s government prioritized workers’ welfare by setting the highest minimum wage in the country, with regular increases every six months.

The Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to social welfare, evident in the support provided to the elderly, daughters, and individuals with special needs. The ‘Ladli’ scheme benefited 1.70 lakh girls, and financial assistance reached 1,13,039 people with special needs.

Additionally, the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme aided 11,570 individuals.

On Saturday, AAP minister Atishi also highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment, stating, “Despite facing various challenges in the year 2023, the commitment of the Kejriwal government remained focused on the welfare of the people of Delhi and the progress of Delhi. As a result, new benchmarks have been established in the field of public services.”