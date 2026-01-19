Rickshaw puller beaten to death during drunken brawl in E Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden log following a sudden altercation near Gandhi Nagar in East Delhi. Police have arrested the accused, a rickshaw puller, and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Geeta Colony Police Station at around 9.49 pm on January 17, reporting that a man was lying injured on the roadside.

The call was assigned to ASI Ranjeet Singh, who rushed to the spot near the boundary wall of SKV No.1 School, opposite IDFC Bank in Mahila Colony. Police found the victim lying unconscious in a pool of blood with a severe head injury. He was later declared dead.

The deceased was identified as Danua alias Lalbati (36), a resident of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh. He worked at a matka-making unit and also pulled a pedal rickshaw in the area. His identity was confirmed by the PCR caller, Akhilesh, a local resident.

A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence, after which the body was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination following medico-legal formalities.

Police identified the accused as Bunti (26), son of Sukhram, a resident of Atroli in Aligarh district. He was taken into custody, and a wooden log allegedly used in the assault was recovered from the spot.

The investigation progressed after the complainant, Khushi Ram (62), who runs a roadside dhaba near the school boundary wall, submitted a written statement. He told police that both the accused and the deceased had come to his eatery on the evening of the incident, where they consumed liquor and sat near a fire to keep warm. According to the complaint, an argument broke out between the two, during which the accused allegedly picked up a wooden stick lying nearby and struck Danua on the head. The victim collapsed and began bleeding from the mouth.

Based on the statement and preliminary evidence, a case of murder has been registered at Geeta Colony Police Station.