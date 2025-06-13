Rickshaw driver, associate held for stealing ₹5L: Cops

NEW DELHI: An e-rickshaw driver and his associate were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 5 lakh from a passenger in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, an official said on Thursday.

Shankar (32), the e-rickshaw driver, and Mahender Parmar (34) would target unsuspecting passengers by offering them e-rickshaw rides and then flee with their belongings, he said.

“The case came to light on June 9 when Dinesh Kumar (34) collected cash from Kucha Ghasi Ram area as per his employer’s instructions,” a senior police officer said.

As per Kumar’s complaint, he boarded an e-rickshaw at SPM T Point around 4.15 pm. Apart from the driver, there were already two women and a man seated inside, with another man sitting beside the driver, he added.

Two men were arrested for stealing Rs 5 lakh from a passenger’s bag in an e-rickshaw near Pilli Kothi. Police said the duo, dissatisfied with their income and addicted to drugs, lured victims into rented rickshaws. One suspect skilfully opened bag chains. A third accomplice, a woman named Geeta, remains absconding.