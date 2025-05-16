Reviving Dilli Haat

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved a tender of Rs 49.83 lakh for the reconstruction of shops at Dilli Haat INA that were gutted in a massive fire last month, officials said on Thursday. The reconstruction work, which includes civil and electrical repairs, is expected to be completed within 45 days, they said.

On the night of April 30, a major fire broke out at Dilli Haat — one of the national capital’s most popular open-air markets located opposite INA Market in South Delhi — destroying around 25 to 30 shops and causing extensive damage to semi-permanent structures. The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has issued the tender for rebuilding the damaged shops and carrying out

necessary alterations to minimise the risk of future fire incidents, officials said.