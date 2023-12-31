Revival of 29 posts of Principal, Dy education officer gets L-G’s nod

New Delhi: Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the revival of 29 posts of principal and deputy education officer that were lying vacant from 2019 to 2021 in schools run by the Delhi government, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.



Saxena also accepted the recommendation for abolishing six such posts as they were considered to be falling under the immediately abolishing’ category for lying vacant for more than five years, they added.

‘This step was taken following the recommendation by the Finance Department and Administrative Reforms (AR) Department of the GNCTD after they conducted necessary assessment’ the official said.

In 2019, two posts of principal/deputy education officer were vacant and there were two more vacancies in 2020. According to the records, 23 such posts were vacant in 2020 and two more posts became vacant by April 2021.