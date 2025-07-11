Revere PM Modi as my guru: CM

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as her mentor on the occasion of Guru Purnima, saying he has instilled in people the spirit of “Nation First”.

Gupta, along with Lt Governor V K Saxena inaugurated DDA’s Aarambh Pustakalaya at Adhchini Village in south Delhi.

“Today on Guru Purnima, I am remembering PM Modi for his teachings. I revere him as my guru. I want to congratulate him for the successful tour of five nations in eight days. He has achieved success for India on global stage and brought us recognition,” she said. Gupta said he was conferred the highest civilian awards of the countries he visited. “Such a personality teaches us the lesson of nation first. As a guru, he teaches us to continue our hard work with new vision. I salute him,” she told reporters at the event. PM Modi was on Wednesday given Namibia’s highest civilian honour, his 27th international award since 2014.