Revenge turned deadly: Scolded help murders woman, son in Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi: In a chilling double murder in Southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, a woman and her teenage son were found brutally killed at their residence on Tuesday night, allegedly by their domestic help following a dispute. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the crime.

The incident came to light around 9:43 pm when Kuldeep Sewani (44) alerted police after being unable to contact his wife and son. On reaching home, he noticed bloodstains on the gate and stairs, prompting him to raise the alarm. A PCR call was subsequently received at the Lajpat Nagar Police Station.

Officers, including the local Station House Officer (SHO), responded swiftly and forced entry into the locked residence in Lajpat Nagar-I. Inside, they discovered the bodies of Ruchika Sewani (42) in the bedroom and her 14-year-old son Krish in the bathroom. Both had sustained fatal injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon.

Ruchika Sewani, who jointly ran a garment shop in Lajpat Nagar market with her husband, was described as a devoted mother and diligent entrepreneur. Krish, a Class 10 student, was known to be sincere and well-liked in his school. Their deaths have left the neighbourhood in shock.

The accused, Mukesh (24), a resident of Amar Colony and originally from Hajipur, Bihar, had been employed by the family as a driver and shop assistant. He reportedly fled after the killings but was apprehended by police shortly afterwards.

During interrogation, Mukesh confessed to the murders, allegedly carried out in retaliation to a recent scolding from Ruchika. Police have registered a case and said further investigation is underway, including forensic examinations and the recording of witness statements.

Senior officials stated that a full account of the incident will be provided in due course. The Delhi Police’s prompt action has been noted, though the gruesome nature of the crime has reignited concerns over domestic safety and the screening of household staff. The local community has rallied around Kuldeep Sewani in the wake of the tragedy, offering support and remembering the victims as kind and hardworking individuals. As inquiries continue, the city remains deeply unsettled by the senseless loss of two innocent lives.