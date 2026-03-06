Revenge plot leads to 18-year-old’s killing; seven minors apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 28-year-old man and apprehended seven juveniles for the sensational murder of an 18-year-old youth in an alleged revenge attack, officials said. The case came to light after a PCR call was received at Model Town Police Station on February 22 regarding an injured person lying near the main gate of MCD Colony in Azadpur.



A police team rushed to the spot near the Integrated Police Booth and found a young man lying in a pool of blood with apparent gunshot injuries. A scooty and a motorcycle without a number plate were also found abandoned at the scene.

The victim was immediately taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by ERV staff, where doctors declared him brought dead.

During the investigation, the victim was identified as Ishant alias Ishu (18), a resident of Jahangirpuri, by his aunt Amrita. She told police that Ishu had gone to attend a wedding at MCD Colony with friends when unknown persons shot him.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Pal (28), son of Mohar Singh and a resident of Jahangirpuri. Police said he is a habitual offender previously involved in six criminal cases, including attempted murder, robbery, snatching and theft.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory examined the scene and recovered seven empty cartridges, four live cartridges, blood-stained exhibits and a metallic piece. Both vehicles found at the spot were seized.

A joint investigation team from Model Town Police Station and the Special Staff of North-West district later arrested Mohit Pal and apprehended seven juveniles.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they had planned to murder Narender Om Pal due to a rivalry linked to the 2024 killing of their associate Deepak Ptrakar. However, after spotting Ishu outside the wedding venue and assuming he was linked to Narender, they opened fire and killed him.

Police have recovered the pistol used in the crime, the vehicles involved and the clothes worn during the offence.