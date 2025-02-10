Revamping Yamuna riverfront top priority, says ‘Giant Killer’ Verma

New Delhi: BJP leader Parvesh Verma, one of the key contenders for the role of Delhi Chief Minister, made a significant statement on Sunday regarding his party’s priorities. He emphasised that developing the Yamuna Riverfront would be at the forefront of the BJP’s agenda after they form the government in Delhi. Verma, who is seen as a rising star in Delhi politics, made these remarks while speaking to reporters after paying homage to his father, Sahib Singh Verma, a former Chief Minister of Delhi, in his native village of Mundka.

During his interaction with the media, Verma expressed concerns about the state of rural areas in the Capital, accusing the previous government of neglecting these regions. He pointed out that the roads in many rural parts of Delhi are in dire need of repair, which has worsened the living conditions of people in these areas. “Revamping the Yamuna riverfront will be one of our main priorities,” Verma declared, signaling that his party’s vision for the city would include both urban and rural development. He believes the project will not only improve the city’s landscape but also contribute significantly to its ecological sustainability and the well-being of its residents.

Further highlighting his dedication to his father’s legacy, Verma mentioned his commitment to completing the unfinished work that Sahib Singh Verma had initiated during his tenure as Chief Minister. He stressed the importance of continuing his father’s vision for Delhi, particularly in terms of infrastructure and rural development. Verma’s statement reflects his determination to build on the foundation laid by his father, who was known for his contributions to Delhi’s growth in the 1990s.

The BJP leader also took a moment to thank the people of Delhi for their consistent support towards the party. He credited much of the BJP’s success in Delhi to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence that with the support of the people and the leadership of Modi, the BJP would succeed in creating a beautiful, modern Delhi that accommodates the needs of all its citizens. He assured that the party’s future policies would focus on making Delhi more inclusive and equitable for everyone, particularly those from underdeveloped areas.

Verma’s political fortunes have seen a remarkable rise in recent times, following his resounding victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. He triumphed over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, winning by a margin of 4,089 votes. This unexpected and decisive victory has positioned Verma as a potential frontrunner for the Chief Minister’s post in a future BJP-led government. His victory over the Delhi Chief Minister, who had held the seat for years, has significantly boosted his political stature and has made him one of the most talked-about leaders in the Delhi BJP circle.