Retired PWD ADG arrested in Covid-19 scam

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has arrested a retired Additional Director General (ADG) of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the owners of two private firms, unravelling a massive scam involving around Rs 200 crores of government funds. This extensive corruption scandal emerged from the execution of work orders during the COVID-19 pandemic at several Delhi government hospitals, including LNJP, GTB, BSA, and GB Pant, the officials informed on Friday.



According to Madhur Verma, ACB Chief, the ACB has registered a case with charges including Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act and Sections 420, 406, 468, 471, 120-B, and 34 of the IPC. The arrested individuals are Anil Kumar Ahuja, the retired ADG of PWD who previously served as Chief Engineer (Health), and Vinay Kumar and Akshitiz Birmani, owners of M/s AV Enterprises and M/s Vivek Associates.

The investigation has revealed significant irregularities and fraudulent activities. Ahuja approved 56 work orders during the pandemic to various firms without proper documentation or differentiation between emergent and urgent work. Many of these firms submitted fake or forged bills, failed to provide e-way bills for the purchased materials, and issued invoices months after completing the work. Verma revealed that some voucher-issuing companies were found to be nonexistent and serious breaches of tender conditions and GST norms were identified, including forgery in spot quotations processed during the lockdown. Significant financial transactions were uncovered, such as Rs 6 lakh transferred to Ahuja’s daughter-in-law’s account. The ACB’s investigation has unveiled a major embezzlement scheme, causing a Rs 200 crore loss.