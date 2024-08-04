Retired IRS officer, wife hurt in Vasant Kunj theft

NEW DELHI: A 61-year-old retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and his wife were injured during a burglary at their Vasant Kunj residence in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim was identified as Abhay Kumar Singh (61) son of Late Chandreswar Prasad Singh Resident of Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and his wife Anupama. Around 1:00 am, retired IRS officer Abhay Kumar Singh was awakened by a noise and discovered an intruder entering his bedroom through a sliding door. The intruder attacked Singh and his wife, Anupama, causing injuries. The family and servant managed to trap the burglar inside the bedroom, but he escaped through the balcony. Police arrived at 1:15 am, collected fingerprints, and began investigating. They identified the suspect, Jitender (38), with a history of burglaries, and arrested him within 12 hours. The police also nabbed his associate, Arun, who was found with stolen laptops. Singh and his wife were treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre.