Retired Delhi Univ Professors lead silent march protesting rising sexual violence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Retired Professors Association (DURPA) organised a silent protest march on 15 October 2024, raising awareness about the alarming rise in rape and sexual harassment cases against women and children. Retired professors, aged between 65 and 90, marched from the Arts Faculty in North Campus to Hindu College and back, carrying placards condemning sexual violence.



DURPA expressed deep concern over the increasing brutality of these crimes, highlighting the failure of existing laws and systems to curb them. They criticised the tendency to propose harsher laws as a reaction to incidents, without addressing the underlying moral decay and social degradation.

The association emphasised the urgent need for reform in the law enforcement and judicial systems, advocating for swift and efficient prosecution of sexual crimes.

A key demand was the establishment of a Task Force to monitor sex crimes across all social levels, without adding to bureaucratic delays. DURPA also called for comprehensive studies into the causes of these crimes, along with education programmes in schools and colleges to promote gender equality and respect for women’s rights.

Additionally, they urged the introduction of compulsory orientation courses for police personnel to improve their sensitivity to these issues and emphasised the need for safer workplaces for women, particularly in healthcare.

DURPA plans to submit their concerns and recommendations to key government authorities, including the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Justice of India.