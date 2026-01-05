Retd teacher, wife found murdered

New Delhi: An elderly couple was found murdered at their residence in east Delhi’s Shahdara area early Sunday, with police suspecting robbery as a possible motive, officials said. The police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage across several localities and analysing forensic evidence, they said.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received around 12.30 am from the couple’s son, who reported that his parents were lying unconscious at their house in Ram Nagar Extension.

Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot, where the caller, Vaibhav Bansal, informed officers that his parents had been killed, they said.

During the inspection, police found the bodies of the couple lying in two separate rooms on the third floor of the house. The deceased were identified as Parvesh Bansal, 65, and her husband, Virender Kumar Bansal, 75, a retired teacher, they said.

Officials said injuries were found on the face of Virender Kumar Bansal, indicating that he had been assaulted.

“Prima facie, the motive of robbery cannot be ruled out. We have registered an FIR and the case is being investigated from all angles,” Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam said.

A crime team and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called to the scene, he said. Post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death and the nature of injuries, police said, adding that medical opinions are being sought to understand whether the injuries point to a struggle and the possible weapons used.

DCP Gautam visited the crime location, took stock of the situation and directed teams to pursue the investigation with urgency.

“Virender Kumar Bansal was a teacher in Delhi and had retired. I have personally visited the crime location and directed my teams to investigate the matter properly. Teams are already checking every CCTV footage to identify the accused behind,” he said.

Senior officers said CCTV footage from the vicinity of the house, as well as multiple approach roads and nearby markets, is being scanned to trace suspicious movement before and after the incident.

Call records are also being analysed, they added.

Police said they are coordinating with technical teams to ensure footage from private establishments and residential cameras is preserved and examined. As part of the probe, police teams are questioning family members, neighbours and others who may have information related to the incident. A close relative said the couple’s son, who is unmarried, is also being questioned as part of the routine procedure.

“Police are questioning all the relatives and neighbours too. The incident was very tragic. The couple were very humble to everyone and were hardly seen sitting outside with others due to the winter,” she said. Neighbours described the killings as shocking in an otherwise quiet neighbourhood. One neighbour said he came to know about the incident early in the morning and that the family had no known disputes.

“There was no personal enmity of the family with anyone. Rest, police are investigating the matter,” he said.

“The incident was very tragic. Police must investigate the incident properly and arrest the accused,” said another neighbour, recounting that the son had arrived at the house shortly before midnight.

“What I want to say is, what has happened is wrong. Their son came at about 11.45 pm. We only found out about it half an hour later. When we went upstairs and saw them, they were lying unconscious,” the neighbour added.

Investigators are examining whether any valuables were missing from the house and are assessing entry and exit points to determine how the assailants gained access.

Police sources said the layout of the house, the location of the bodies and the pattern of injuries are being analysed to reconstruct the timeline and identify whether more than one person was involved.

Officers said teams are also in touch with doctors to understand the nature of injuries. Further investigation is underway.