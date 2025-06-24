Retd bank manager falls to death as skywalk slab collapses in Faridabad

FARIDABAD: A retired bank manager fell to his death from the 14th floor of a residential building on Tuesday morning after a slab of a skywalk gave way while he was watering potted plants, according to police.

The incident occurred at Savana Society in Sector 86 here at around 8 am. The deceased was identified as Kulwant Singh (66), who had retired from the State Bank of India and lived in the T-8 Tower along with his wife and son.

Singh used to water the small pots kept on the skywalk every day. On Tuesday morning, when he went from the T-8 tower to T-7 to water the plants, the slab on the skywalk collapsed and he fell, the police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

According to the police, no complaint has been received from his family yet.

However, some residents of the society said that all the skywalks built in the society have become completely dilapidated. A complaint was given to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) regarding this a week ago, but no action has been taken yet, they said.

The police has kept the body in the mortuary for postmortem.

“We have not received any complaint from the family of the deceased. If a complaint is received, further action will be taken”, said Inspector Arvind Kumar, Station House Officer of BPTP police station.