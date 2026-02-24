Retd Army officer assaulted

Gurugram: A retired Indian Army officer was allegedly assaulted in a road rage incident in Gurugram on the night of February 21 while returning alone from Medanta Hospital, where he had attended to a family medical emergency.

According to reports, the altercation followed a minor collision between the officer’s car and another vehicle. The situation escalated when the occupants of the other vehicle reportedly attacked him and damaged his car. The officer sustained injuries and was admitted to Artemis Hospital for treatment. An FIR has been registered at Sector-50 police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said five persons have been arrested. The officer has since been discharged, and further investigation is underway.