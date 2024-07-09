Resurfacing patchwork of Noida elevated road complete

Noida: The repair and resurfacing work at Noida’s elevated road, considered the main artery for traffic, has been completed and the route has been opened up for public use from Monday.



According to Noida Authority officials, the repair work was concluded three months ahead of the scheduled timeframe, marking a significant achievement. “The project, initiated through a tender process in February, was undertaken by KPC agency for a cost of Rs 14.56 crore. The renovation involved the removal of the old layer by a milling agency and rebuilding it with new material, ensuring that no major repairs will be necessary for the next decade,” said a senior Noida Authority officer. Further informing over the construction work, officials said that the work was completed in four phases, covering Sectors 18 to 61, effectively managing the flow of traffic during the process. Although some minor work remains pending, it is not expected to disrupt traffic flow.

“This substantial upgrade not only enhances the connectivity and transportation infrastructure between these key areas but also significantly reduces travel time and congestion,” said Vijay Kumar Rawal, DGM (civil), Noida Authority.