Restore ‘Sheesh Mahal’ to its original state: BJP to Delhi L-G

NEW DELHI: Newly elected BJP MLA, Vijender Gupta on Monday requested Lt Governor VK Saxena to cancel the merger of four properties with the “Sheesh Mahal” (6, Flagstaff Road) that was used by the party as a political weapon to target AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over corruption issues during recent Assembly polls.

Gupta said that the bungalow was expanded by merging four government properties and he has written to the Lt Governor VK Saxena for cancelling the amalgamation of those properties.

The reconstructed bungalow was the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister from 2015 till October 2024 when he vacated it after resigning from the post under fire from the BJP over corruption charges.

Gupta, who was Leader of Opposition in the 7th Delhi Assembly dissolved last week, said that the Chief Minister of BJP will not live in the bungalow as it was under investigation over alleged irregularities.

He said that the land of the demerged properties and used the land for other official purposes like the construction of government quarters.

The BJP for more than two years, more so during the Assembly election campaign, hit hard at Kejriwal levelling allegations of corruption including irregularities in the reconstruction of the bungalow and lavish interiors, high-end domestic goods and

fixtures there.

Kejriwal transformed the bungalow into “an ultra-luxurious ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by “illegally annexing” neighbouring government properties, Gupta wrote to the LG.

“The scope of these unauthorized alterations is particularly concerning. What was meant to be a standard official residence has been transformed into a lavish complex spanning more than 50,000 square meters,” he charged in the letter.

He said that the merged properties included eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47 Rajpur Road, and the two government bungalows (8-A and 8-B Flag Staff Road) with the 6, Flagstaff road bungalow.

“I urgently request your intervention to restore these properties to their original independent status and return 6-lag Staff Road to its previous area of less than 10,000 square meters,” he said.

Gupta also requested the LG to expedite the ongoing investigation into these alleged violations, saying swift action is crucial for ensuring accountability and restoring public trust in government institutions.