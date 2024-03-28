Restaurant owner shot dead in N-E Delhi

: A 32-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Singh, who had been booked in a murder case, was attacked near his house when he was on his way back from the restaurant on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

One of Singh’s friends found him lying injured on the road and informed the victim’s younger brother Nitin, who runs a dairy, a police officer said.

Nitin rushed to the spot and found Singh lying in a pool of blood near Hanuman Mandir Wali Gali service road, the officer said. Singh sustained injuries in the head, right shoulder and elbow, and abdomen.