Responsibility of youth to build fair, egalitarian society: Atishi

New Delhi: The National Law University (NLU Delhi) welcomed its new batch of students with an orientation programme on Sunday, in the presence of Education minister, Atishi. The event celebrated the admission of 123 students from across India and foreign countries, including USA, Canada, and Nepal.



With about 20,000 students appearing for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) for the academic year 2023, 123 students secured admission through merit. The batch includes 51 female and 72 male students from 18 different states of India, along with foreign students.

Addressing the gathering, the minister motivated the young minds to utilise their five years at NLU meaningfully and emphasized the significance of India’s constitution in shaping a just and equitable society.

She congratulated the students, urging them to embrace the opportunity to explore their intellectual capabilities, broaden their horizons, and develop critical thinking skills that are essential for becoming compassionate and responsible legal professionals. “Engage in rigorous studies, participate in extracurricular activities, and contribute positively to society. Your journey at this esteemed institution will be transformative, and you will be equipped to bring about positive changes in the world,” Atishi said.

“The ultimate objective of students sitting here should be to contribute towards ensuring equal justice for every individual in the nation. After completing these five years of education and leaving this institution, the responsibility lies with each one of you to work towards building a better, fair, and egalitarian society using the legal education you have received,” she further asserted.