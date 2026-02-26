Resolve for a ‘Viksit Delhi’: CM Gupta lists government achievements

New Delhi: Projecting the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency as a model for the Capital’s transformation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday presented her government’s one-year report card during the ‘Pravas Programme’, highlighting development works worth Rs 235 crore and reiterating her resolve for a ‘Viksit Delhi’.



Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said the report card reflects more than statistical achievements. “This report card is not merely a list of figures, but a testament to the government’s commitment to public service, welfare, and the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’,” she said.

Gupta noted that after 27 years, a BJP government in Delhi is working to realise the Prime Minister’s mantra of inclusive development. She said the administration has focused on ensuring that basic amenities reach “every Assembly constituency and every individual.”

Detailing projects in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, the Chief Minister said nine Atal Canteens have been established to provide affordable meals. She informed that development works worth approximately Rs.135 crore are underway in the Moti Nagar Assembly constituency, including a foot overbridge at Kirti Nagar and a bridge over the Najafgarh drain. In the R.K. Puram Assembly constituency, projects worth nearly Rs 100 crore are progressing.

She further stated that the replacement of old water pipelines across nine Assembly constituencies is being carried out “on a war footing.” To ease congestion and strengthen urban infrastructure, Phase II of the Savitri Flyover in Greater Kailash has been approved, while an automated multi-level parking facility has been launched at M-Block.

Taking a swipe at previous administrations, Gupta remarked that the constituency once struggled for basic amenities but is

now leading the path towards development. “An end to past struggles; now the turn of a ‘Viksit Delhi’,” she asserted, expressing confidence that her government believes in timely delivery rather than announcements.