Resolve dirty water problem immediately: CM directs DJB

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take immediate action to resolve the problem of contaminated water and said that it is his government’s responsibility to provide clean water to the residents.



Kejriwal chaired a review meeting with DJB senior officials and directed them to repair all flow meters installed at Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) and Primary Underground Reservoirs (UGRs) within the next 15 days. The CM will personally monitor the production and supply of water in Delhi and has

directed the department to submit daily reports.

During the meeting, the CM said he has frequently received complaints of contaminated water supply from across the city. He directed the department to identify areas which get poor quality of water regularly and reach the root cause of the problem on priority.

“No household in Delhi should get dirty or contaminated water in their homes now. The officers must

form a list of areas suffering from this problem and identify localised solutions for mitigating it on priority,” he said.

He also issued directions to the department to ensure that all flow meters installed on water treatment plants and primary UGRs are up and running within 15 days. The DJB will repair all the flow meters and connect them to its online network to monitor the production and supply levels across the state. The CM has also instructed the department to submit daily readings of all the flow meters to him so that he can assess whether any water is being wasted. He has also set a deadline of May 30 for installing flow meters on all secondary UGRs. The CM further noted that the project was seeing some delays on the part of power companies and directed Water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet with the Chairmen of these companies immediately to resolve the issues within the next 72 hours.

“A total of more than 450 places in Delhi were identified for installation of RO systems, laxity is being seen in this work, on which the chief minister expressed his displeasure and gave strict instructions that this work should be done seriously and soon,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Twitter.