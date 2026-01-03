Resolution on ‘Phansi Ghar’ likely during Winter Session

New Delhi: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday deliberated on the issue related to the authenticity of the structure known as ‘Faansi Ghar’, inaugurated within the Assembly premises in August 2022, and decided that a resolution on the matter will be placed before the House during the upcoming Winter Session.

The decision was taken at a BAC meeting chaired by Speaker Vijender Gupta. The Fourth (Winter) Session of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held from January 5 to 8, 2026. The committee examined the procedural course to be adopted after the issue was earlier investigated by the Committee of Privileges.

The controversy surrounding the ‘Faansi Ghar’ structure emerged after concerns were raised by the Speaker regarding its authenticity. Following this, the Committee of Privileges was directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and hear all concerned parties. According to the findings placed before the BAC, several individuals were given opportunities to present their version during the inquiry.

However, it was noted that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla did not appear before the Committee of Privileges despite being given two opportunities.

The Committee of Privileges is chaired by Pradyumn Singh Rajput and includes members Surya Prakash Khatri, Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Satish Upadhyay, Neeraj Basoya, Ravi Kant, Ram Singh Netaji and Surender Kumar. Members present at the BAC meeting included Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Om Prakash Sharma and Som Dutt. The committee underlined the need

to address the issue with procedural clarity and institutional responsibility, enabling structured and informed deliberation when the matter is taken up in the House.