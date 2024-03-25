Resilience, unity: AAP leaders stand strongly behind CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Following the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convened a meeting to reaffirm their unwavering dedication to serving the people of Delhi continuously.



Addressing apprehensions regarding the repercussions of Kejriwal’s detainment, party leaders delineated their forthcoming strategy.

AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr. Sandeep Pathak underscored the party’s resilience, asserting, “Arvind Kejriwal will not resign from the Chief Minister’s position, and the government will continue to function under his leadership, even from jail.” He condemned the arrest as part of a broader conspiracy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aimed at stifling the AAP’s burgeoning influence.

Pathak highlighted Kejriwal’s significance as a symbol of opposition to the BJP, drawing parallels to historical figures like Kansa and Ravana. He contended, “Modi has realized that his end will be brought by Kejriwal, prompting him to conspire against Kejriwal from the outset.”

The AAP leader decried the BJP’s endeavours to destabilise the party, stating, “To arrest Kejriwal was in their hands, seeking help of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI, but now it is our job to counter that.” He urged party members to remain resolute and thwart attempts to fragment the AAP.

Echoing Pathak’s sentiments, AAP senior leader Atishi criticized the Modi government for its authoritarian tactics. She cautioned against the erosion of democracy and constitutional principles, asserting, “Today, the entire world is observing whether democracy will endure in India or falter.”

Atishi underscored Kejriwal’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Delhi residents, stating, “No work of Delhiites will stop. It will be done even faster than before.” She highlighted Kejriwal’s continued commitment to governance, despite his incarceration.

Gopal Rai, Delhi State Convenor of AAP, expressed appreciation towards the Supreme Court for exposing BJP’s alleged complicity in the electoral bond scandal. He asserted, “Arvind Kejriwal will continue running the government from jail if necessary. Regardless of his whereabouts, he will persist in leading both the party and the government.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another senior AAP leader, urged party supporters to mobilise and raise awareness about the injustice faced by Kejriwal. He emphasised the potency of public backing in securing Kejriwal’s release, stating, “Your support will become the strength of Arvind Kejriwal.”

The AAP announced plans for a large-scale protest rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31, aiming to showcase unity and resilience in the face of adversity. As tensions escalate between the AAP and the BJP, the political scenario in Delhi remains tumultuous, with the fate of Kejriwal and the AAP hanging in the balance.