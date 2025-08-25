Residents seek Chandni Chowk culture fest

NEW DELHI: Residents of Chandni Chowk have urged the Delhi government to host a week-long winter festival to showcase the area’s composite culture, heritage and culinary traditions. Praveen Shankar Kapoor, general secretary of Chandni Chowk Nagarik Manch, said the event would highlight its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, religious legacy, literary heritage and role in the freedom struggle. He suggested shops remain open until midnight during the festival.