Residents meet Noida CEO over stalled projs

NOIDA: A delegation from the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FoNRWA), representing over 150 RWAs, met senior Noida Authority officials to press for the speedy completion of pending civic projects before Diwali. FoNRWA president Yogendra Sharma raised issues such as unauthorised construction, water shortages, and encroachments, urging swift corrective measures.

CEO Lokesh M. assured that over 100 projects had been approved and promised early completion of the remaining works. He ordered sector-wise surveys to identify unauthorised structures, directed officials to repair tube wells, and ensure steady water supply during Ganga Canal maintenance. The CEO also called for strict action against illegal hawkers, renovation of dilapidated Authority flats, and curbs on commercial misuse of residential areas.

He announced new pruning machines, improved transport through electric minibuses, and simplified property mutation procedures following an owner’s death.