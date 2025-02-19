Residents jump from second floor to escape Nangloi blaze

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Nangloi’s Janata Market late Monday night, leaving six people injured as they attempted to escape by jumping from the second floor.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Nangloi Police Station.

According to the police, firefighters responded quickly and managed to bring the blaze under control after over an hour of firefighting efforts.

The fire department received a distress call at approximately 9:45 pm from Y-655 Mobile Market in the Jwala Puri jurisdiction.

Flames had engulfed domestic items on the first and second floors of the building, spreading rapidly and trapping residents inside.

Three fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to contain the situation. Despite their efforts, six individuals, unable to find an escape route, resorted to jumping from the second floor before fire personnel could reach them. The fire was finally brought under control at around 11:00 pm.

The injured individuals were rushed to Pushpanjali Hospital for treatment. Authorities identified them as Pranjal (19), Preeti (40), Pankaj (40), Panav (18), Vaibhav (13) and Sweta (20).

Their current medical condition remains undisclosed. Family members and neighbors rushed to the hospital following the incident, expressing concern over the safety conditions in the residential area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities have launched an investigation to assess whether an electrical short circuit, gas leakage, or any other safety lapse contributed to the incident.

Fire department officials are also evaluating the extent of property damage caused by the flames. Preliminary reports suggest that domestic materials inside the house fueled the rapid spread of the fire.

Residents in the area raised concerns over fire safety measures, stating that narrow lanes and congested surroundings often make emergency response difficult.

Some locals claimed that a quicker response time and improved fire safety awareness could have reduced the damage and injuries.

Authorities have assured the public that an inspection will be conducted in the area to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations and to prevent such incidents in the future.

This incident is yet another reminder of the rising fire-related emergencies in Delhi, particularly in densely populated residential and market areas.

Fire department officials have urged citizens to take necessary precautions, including installing fire extinguishers and ensuring clear escape routes in multi-story buildings.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to release further updates on the findings and possible safety measures to be implemented.