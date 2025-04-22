Residents felt minor tremble just hours before the incident

NEW DELHI: A four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad on Saturday, killing 11 and injuring as many. Police said the residents had felt a mild tremble around 11 pm the previous night but dismissed it as a minor earthquake. The building, over 20 years old, crumbled hours later. Investigations revealed that a key support pillar between two ground-floor shops had been removed a day earlier to create more space, weakening the structure fatally. Authorities are also probing if prolonged sewage seepage further compromised the building’s integrity.

A case has been filed against the building owner for negligence. Police continue to explore multiple angles

behind the collapse.