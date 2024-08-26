Residents demand redress for delayed possessions, financial issues

Greater NOIDA: Residents from various high-rise residential societies of Supertech builder’s group in Noida and Greater Noida held meeting with senior police officials who are waiting for possession of their house for past several years.



On Sunday, representatives of more than twenty thousand home buyers of nine projects of Supertech Limited, which include North Eye, Ecocity, Romano and Cape Town in Noida, Ecovillage 1, Ecovillage 3, Sports Village in Greater Noida, Upcountry in Yamuna Expressway and Hilltown in Gurugram met Special Commissioner of Economic Offences Wing, Sharad Agarwal at the Police Headquarters and brought to his notice the large scale financial irregularities of the related companies of Supertech Group.

These thousands of home buyers have been fighting for their rights in National Consumer Forum, RERA, NCLAT, Supreme Court, Economic Offences Wing and Patiala House Court for the last five years. “The homebuyers are harassed by RK Arora, Mohit Arora, GL Khera of Supertech Limited, Nitish Arora of YG Estate, who are homeless for ten years even after paying the full amount for their houses and those who have got the houses are victims of chaos in half-constructed societies,” said Amit Sharma, a homebuyer.

“Most of these thousands of home buyers have paid 95 per cent or almost the entire amount of the price of their house to Supertech but are still wandering for the house. “Various projects of Supertech which started in 2010 are still incomplete. Their home buyers are facing problems from all sides. Most of them are paying EMI of their houses, paying rent and are not able to avail the benefit of interest in income tax because they have not got the possession of their houses,” the home buyers stated.