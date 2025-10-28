Residents barred from challenging flat’s quality, design in DDA premium scheme

NEW DELHI: Allottees will not be able to complain about any defects in flats in Delhi Development Authority’s Towering Heights premium housing scheme in east Delhi, according to scheme details.

Earlier this month, the land owning agency announced 1,026 premium 2 BHK flats starting at Rs 1.78 crore developed under its Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy.

According to the brochure of the scheme, available on its official website, under section 18.4, it says, “DDA shall also not entertain a complaint about the price of the flat, its design, the quality of material used, workmanship or any other defects.”

The allottees shall not be allowed to do any additions or alterations or make any complaints regarding property circumstances as defined in Regulation 19 of the DDA (Management and Disposal of Housing Estates) Regulations, 1968, the brochure says.

There was no immediate response from DDA on the section’s content.

The construction of apartments will be ready by July 2026.

“Spread across 30 hectares, the East Delhi Hub is being developed as a world-class mixed-use urban centre, integrating residential, commercial, and civic spaces within a vibrant, walkable city environment. This will be the tallest building in the national capital so far, with 48 storeys standing at 155 meters,” its plan states.

At the time of the e-auction, successful bidders will be required to deposit 75 per cent of the flat cost, with the remaining 25 per cent payable by July 2026, when possession is expected.

The base reserve price for the flats ranges from Rs 1.78 crore to Rs 3.09 crore, and the plinth area ranges from 142 sqm to 250 sqm. The auction is expected to start on December 1 and end on December 4.

Meanwhile, DDA’s Signature View Apartments, also a premium housing project, in north Delhi, is slated to be demolished and reconstructed.

The apartment buildings were constructed between 2007 and 2009 and had full allotment by 2011–12. The buildings have since faced severe structural deterioration.